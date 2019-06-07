Hurricane symposium held at ECU

Friday, people in Greenville learned ways to better prepare for and recover from severe storms.

It was part of the Travelers Institute’s ninth annual hurricane preparedness event at ECU’s new student center.

Hurricane season officially runs June through November.

The institute aims to make sure families and businesses are prepared for the next storm.

“I think it is great for people to come together across sectors, government, civic organizations and non-profit,” Travelers Institute Second Vice President Jessica Kearney said. “That is where you will really get to highlight the resources available for individuals and businesses to prepare for hurricane season.”

Experts shared tips on how to prepare ahead of the next storm.