PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Forest Service officials say the Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County has consumed nearly 2,000 acres and is 12% contained as of Sunday morning.

In a press release posted Sunday morning to the NC Forest Service website, it states the fire has consumed 1,936 acres as of 9 a.m. “after successful strategic firing operations (Saturday).

Officials said the operations will continue with low visibility expected on Monday for areas where the smoke from the fire has drifted around Eastern North Carolina.

Below is more information from the press release.

Firefighting crews will continue to conduct ground fire mop-up operations with water handling groups moving water from the Gamble Road pump station at New Lake into the fire area.

Water pumping operations from Phelps Lake are expected to begin Monday following an approved cooperative water-sharing agreement between the N.C. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

With strategic firing operations to be ongoing Sunday, significant smoke is likely and may result in tedious travel conditions Sunday evening into Monday morning. In the interest of safety, residents and commuters should allow for extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes. Overnight, a combination of smoke and fog will lead to low visibility, possibly zero visibility for some areas.

Early Sunday morning, Highway 45 was temporarily closed for travel from Ponzer to Pungo due to smoke and fog. While Highway 45 is expected to reopen for travel sometime Sunday, road closures may be implemented as needed due to low visibility and in the interest of public safety.

Significant smoke along the 264 and Highway 45 corridors between Rose Bay, Pantego and Ponzer should be expected. Those needing to commute Monday morning should remain alert and attentive to signage.

According to the National Weather Service, drivers should keep the following safety tips in mind if travel is necessary in foggy conditions:

Slow down. Allow extra time to reach your destination.

Make your vehicle visible to others in front of you and behind you. Use your low-beam headlights. Use fog lights if you have them.

Never use your high-beam lights. High-beam lights cause glares, making it more difficult to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or change in traffic patterns.

To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.

In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.

If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency break, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the taillights are not illuminated so that other drivers don’t mistakenly run into you.

There continues to be no injuries and no structures damaged at this time.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) has been issued for the Ferebee Road Fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.