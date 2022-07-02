PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the N.C. Forest Service say more progress has been made against the fire in Hyde County.

The Ferebee Road Fire is now 55% contained with lines around the fire continuing to hold the area to 1,938 acres, officials said. Winds from the south due to incoming storms were also expected to help minimize smoke impacts and improve visibility.

Crews were still working on contingency lines in the northern fire area due to a few spots of interest. They said .3 inches of rain from Friday night to early Saturday was expected to help along with other showers expected over the weekend.