RALEIGH – American Correctional Association auditors have recommended accreditation be awarded to Hyde Correctional Institution in Swan Quarter, another step toward full accreditation of the North Carolina prison system. Hyde Correctional is the 23rd NCDAC location recommended for accreditation.

ACA auditors said Hyde Correctional Institution scored 100 percent on the audit for mandatory standards and an outstanding 98.6 percent on non-mandatory standards during their intensive inspections, Nov. 6-8. The ACA Commission on Accreditation for Corrections will vote to formally grant accreditation at a future meeting.

“Our staff is excellent and show an impressive dedication to their important public safety mission,” said Warden Chris Woods. “I’m grateful to everyone who helped us prepare for this audit and I am pleased the auditors gave such high scores on these tough standards.”

These performance-based standards evaluate fundamental correctional practices that ensure staff and offender safety and security; enhance staff morale; improve record maintenance and data management capabilities; and improve the function of the facility.

As part of the accreditation process, the ACA auditors conducted visual inspections, reviewed policies and procedures, and probed the work being done to ensure best practices are met at the prison.

The department is pursuing accreditation for all prison facilities and Correction Enterprises operations, as envisioned in the NCDAC Strategic Plan.