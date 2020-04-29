Hyde County confirms its 1st case of COVID-19

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Hyde County Health Director Luana Gibbs announced the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hyde County.

Gibbs states that the Health Department is following the NC Department of Health and Human Services protocols.

The individual is in isolation.

Communicable Disease staff has conducted contact tracing, identified individuals who may have had close contact with the individual, and implemented quarantine recommendations and orders.

Health officials said to protect the privacy of all individuals, no further information will be released.

