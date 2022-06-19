SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews were battling a 500-acre brush fire in Hyde County Sunday evening.

Joey Williams, Hyde County emergency management director, said the fire was in the woods of private land off of New Lake Road in the county. The fire is not near any structures.

North Carolina Forestry, Hyde County Emergency Services and the Hyde County Sheriff’s Department are working to contain the fire.

Williams said people should avoid the area if possible. The cause of the fire is under investigation.