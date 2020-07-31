Hyde County declares State of Emergency effective Friday, July 31 ahead of Hurricane Isaias

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Hyde County Board of Commissioners met Friday morning, July 31, at 8:00 a.m. to enact a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Isaias.

The State of Emergency went into effect Friday, July 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Ocracoke entry will be restricted immediately.

Only residents, homeowners, vendors, and other essential personnel requested by Federal, State, or County officials will be allowed access until further notice.

You will need an Ocracoke re-entry pass on the vehicle or adequate documentation to be allowed on ferries inbound to Ocracoke beginning at 8:00 a.m. Friday, July 31.

The Ocracoke Control Group will meet again Friday morning, July 31 to discuss any future protective measures needed.

Decisions on evacuation orders will be released shortly after the completion of this meeting.

Hyde County officials said, “Individuals should remain vigilant and review their household hurricane and evacuation plans to ensure they are prepared to take action if necessary. If you do not have a hurricane plan, you can visit the website for step-by-step guidance on how to plan and prepare for them. It is strongly recommended that all Hyde County residents and property owners have their preparations completed

as soon as possible.”