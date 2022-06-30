PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — State agencies are making progress in their efforts to extinguish the Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County.

The fire has been burning since earlier this month. The North Carolina Forest Service said in a Thursday press release that the fire was 44% contained. Containment lines helped crews hold the fire to 1,938 acres.

More than 170 million gallons of water have been pumped from New Lake into the southern fire area.

The Forest Service said smoke and fog from the fire affected the local Thursday morning commute. The agency is reminding drivers to slow down, be cautious and allow extra time for alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged by the fire.

A temporary flight restriction is still in effect for the Ferebee Road fire.