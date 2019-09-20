Hyde County gives tips to protect yourself from mosquitoes

SWAN QUARTER, NC (WNCT) – The Hyde County Health Department on Friday issued advice for residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after Hurricane Dorian caused an increase of mosquitoes in the county.
Hyde County officials said, while Ocracoke Island has its own mosquito control program, paid for by island residents, the county does not have a mosquito control program on the mainland.
Everyone living or working in Hyde County is advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites:
1. Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants
2. Avoid being outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active
3. Use insect repellent that contains DEET or Picaridin following the repellent label directions. Do not apply on babies less than 2 months of age. Adults: Apply insect repellent to your hands then apply to children’s faces.
4. Remove standing water on your property when possible (bird baths, buckets, old tires, trash containers, flowerpots, etc.).