HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Hyde County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 drive-thru testing on Thursday, July 30.

The drive-thru will begin at 2 p.m. and will be held at the National Park Service Ocracoke Boot Camp parkin

Individuals tested will not incur any out of pocket costs and you must bring your insurance card and ID.

Residents of Hyde, Beaufort, Dare, Martin, Tyrell, and Washington counties age 10 years and older are eligible.