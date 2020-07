HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Hyde County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 drive-thru testing on Wednesday, July 15.

The drive thru will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mattamuskeet Early College High School parking lot, 20392 US Highway 264 in Swan Quater.

Individuals tested will not incur any out of pocket costs.

Appointments are required and to schedule an appointment call 252-926-4382 or 252-926-4397.

You will need to bring your id and insurance card.