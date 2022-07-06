PONZER, N.C (WNCT) – The Hyde County fire is now 70 percent contained, NC Forest Service officials said Tuesday.

The fire area received heavy amounts of rainfall over the weekend, helping to soak the surrounding areas and decreasing the risk of flare-ups and spot overs.

Crews working the Ferebee Road Fire have increased water flow into the high ground of the fire area. 388 million gallons of water have been pumped from the canals near New Lake and another 87 million have been pumped from Phelps Lake.

Crews have begun work to repair the surrounding property roads as rain and increased foot and vehicle traffic have gradually worn down its accessibility.

After battling the Ferebee Road Fire for two weeks, firefighting personnel received much-deserved rest when the N.C. Forest Service transitioned operations to a new incident command staff Tuesday morning, bringing in fresh personnel and resources.

Minimal smoke and fog impacts are expected over the next two days.

There are still no injuries and no structures damaged at this time.

Operational resources working the fire include 91 personnel from the N.C. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) has been issued for the Ferebee Road Fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.

More information on the fire can be found here.