Hyde County provides COVID-19 testing for residents

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Hyde County Health Department would like to ensure that all Hyde County residents who are in need of testing for COVID-19 have access to that testing.

To be tested, you should meet at least one of the following criteria:

Displaying symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea),

Have been in close contact with someone that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or feel that you may have been exposed because of being a front-line/essential worker, healthcare worker, or first responder.

Have had regular contact with a high-risk setting such as a long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, or migrant farmworker camp.

Appointments are required, residents must call first.

Testing locations are as follows:

Hyde Co. Health Dept .: 1151 Main Street, Swan Quarter, NC 27885, (252) 926-4399

.: 1151 Main Street, Swan Quarter, NC 27885, (252) 926-4399 Engelhard Medical Center : 33270 US-264 Engelhard, NC 27824, (252) 925-7000

: 33270 US-264 Engelhard, NC 27824, (252) 925-7000 Ocracoke Health Center: 305 Back Rd. Ocracoke, NC 27960, (252) 928-1511

Also, Hyde County residents may take advantage of drive-thru testing on June 2 at Soundside Event Site located at 6800 S. Croatan Hwy in Nags Head starting at 10:00 am.

This testing event is made possible through a partnership between the Hyde County Health Department, Dare County Department of Health and Human Services, and Mako Medical Laboratories. Appointments are required.

Call 252-475-5008 to schedule an appointment residents must provide a government issued ID card.