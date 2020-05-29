Hyde County provides COVID-19 testing for residents

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Hyde County Health Department would like to ensure that all Hyde County residents who are in need of testing for COVID-19 have access to that testing.
To be tested, you should meet at least one of the following criteria:
- Displaying symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea),
- Have been in close contact with someone that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or feel that you may have been exposed because of being a front-line/essential worker, healthcare worker, or first responder.
- Have had regular contact with a high-risk setting such as a long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, or migrant farmworker camp.
Appointments are required, residents must call first.
Testing locations are as follows:
- Hyde Co. Health Dept.: 1151 Main Street, Swan Quarter, NC 27885, (252) 926-4399
- Engelhard Medical Center: 33270 US-264 Engelhard, NC 27824, (252) 925-7000
- Ocracoke Health Center: 305 Back Rd. Ocracoke, NC 27960, (252) 928-1511
Also, Hyde County residents may take advantage of drive-thru testing on June 2 at Soundside Event Site located at 6800 S. Croatan Hwy in Nags Head starting at 10:00 am.
This testing event is made possible through a partnership between the Hyde County Health Department, Dare County Department of Health and Human Services, and Mako Medical Laboratories. Appointments are required.
Call 252-475-5008 to schedule an appointment residents must provide a government issued ID card.