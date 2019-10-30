Hyde County Schools to have regular school day on Nov. 8 instead of planned Non-School Day

HYDE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – All Hyde County Schools will have a full day instead of a previously scheduled non-school day on November 8 after Hurricane Dorian, officials say.

According to Hyde County Public Schools spokesperson Julio Morales, a planned November 8th Non-School Day will be a regular school day instead of after school officials requested the switch in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Hyde County Schools are required by law to have planned emergency make-up days with one in the fall and the other in spring.

During Hurricane Dorian, schools in Hyde County missed 3 school days with Ocracoke school missing a total of 22.5 days, however, school officials were able to get the legislature to wave 20 of those days.

After requesting that the Board of Education to allow school officials to switch the planned Non-School Day with one of the days the schools missed, the request was approved.