Hyde County Schools to receive $4.9 million to repair damage from Hurricane Dorian

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) State Superintendent Mark Johnson announced Tuesday that Hyde County Schools will receive $4.9 million in additional state funds to help clean up and repair damages from Hurricane Dorian.

The hurricane struck Ocracoke Island last fall and severely damaged the campus of Ocracoke School.

As a result, several buildings suffered considerable damage, and some will have to be completely replaced. Earlier this month, State Superintendent Johnson visited Ocracoke to get a first-hand look at the damage and the island’s road to recovery.

Superintendent Johnson said, ” The community of Ocracoke has been strong in the face of unparalleled challenges, but they still have a long road to recovery. This money will help them repair, rebuild, and reopen faster so that students and educators can have the learning environment they need and deserve.”

The funds were made available through a 2018 appropriation from the General Assembly to provide hurricane disaster relief.

On behalf of the students, staff, and families of Hyde County Schools and most especially Ocracoke Island, please let me say how incredibly humbled and grateful we are for the ongoing support we have received from the staff at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction since Hurricane Dorian,” said Hyde County Superintendent Basnight. “This level of support reaffirms our desire and commitment to improving the educational opportunities for all students in our district because educating our children matters!”