Hyde County updates its residents on COVID-19

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) Hyde County Health Department wishes to update our residents on the state of COVID-19 in Hyde County.

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, Hyde County has no confirmed cases of the virus.

Testing remains available, but the recommendation is that people who are mildly sick stay home to prevent the spread of illness.

Mild symptoms are defined as fever and cough without any of the following: shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest discomfort, confusion, or blue lips.

Health officials said, should you develop these symptoms, call your healthcare provider or Emergency Services.