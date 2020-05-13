Hyde County’s new flood maps to become effective on June 1

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) A Flood Insurance Study (FIS) and Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) has been completed for Hyde County.

Hyde County’s new flood maps will become effective on June 1 and upon that date, FEMA and Hyde County Building Inspections will begin to use the new flood maps.

These maps can be viewed at https://fris.nc.gov/fris

Significant changes exist between the previous flood maps and the new flood maps, and for the majority of Hyde County flood elevations have been lowered.

Hyde County can and intends to adopt a Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance that requires new constructions and building elevations to be higher than the new flood maps recommend.

The Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance can be found and reviewed at http://www.hydecountync.gov/departments/building_inspections.php

The Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance will add an additional freeboard requirement.

Freeboard is a factor of safety usually expressed in feet above a flood level for purposes of floodplain management.

Freeboard results in significantly lower flood insurance rates due to lower flood risk.

Public hearings have been advertised and held at the March, April, and May Board of Commissioners meetings.

On June 1 at 6:00 pm in conjunction with the regular Hyde County Board of Commissioners meeting, a final public hearing will be held and the board will vote to adopt the flood maps and the new flood ordinance.

Public comments on the ordinance can also be emailed to lstotesberry@hydecountync.gov