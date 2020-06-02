Hyster-Yale: Email referencing GPD’s Red Light Safety Program was a test

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As the threat of COVID-19 continues to impact our world, social distancing has increased our already substantial reliability on technology.

Companies across the world are seeing an increase in cyber threats and attacks meant to exploit the number of people working remotely. The cybersecurity safety of Hyster-Yale remains a critical priority.

“We know that fraudulent email is the number one attempted method of entrance by outsiders. We’ve been working to educate our employees about this risk. Part of our cybersecurity education program is to issue regular examples to raise awareness about phishing emails. Phishing emails often resemble valid emails from a familiar or well-known sender and ask the recipient to click on links or submit personal information,” said Hyster-Yale officials.

On Monday, a test email that referenced the Greenville Police Department Red Light Safety Program was sent to Greenville HYG employees.

Employees quickly submitted the email to the IT department and some contacted the Greenville Police Department to report the email as a hoax.

Hyster-Yale officials said it was never their intention to cause an increased workload or disruption to the Greenville Police Department, and HYG has reached out to the Red Light Safety Program Manager for the City of Greenville.

“While our only goal was the ongoing education and protection of our employees, we realize this email example may have caused unintended consequences during this already difficult time. We value the work and partnership of the Greenville Police Department and all of our community first responders and thank them for their service and patience,” officials said.