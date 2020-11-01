‘I just felt lucky’: NC man wins $200,000 from Carolina Panthers scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — While out on a walk Wednesday morning, Don Wayne Hanks, of Fayetteville, decided to buy some Carolina Panthers scratch-offs and won a $200,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I just felt lucky. That’s all,” Hanks said. “I just believe.”

Hanks, a retired construction worker, bought his winning $5 ticket from the Sunoco Mini Mart on Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville.

“I hit $5, and I said, ‘What the heck? Let’s buy one more,” he recalled. “And that’s how I hit it. I’ll get on a roll with something, but it’s hard to explain. It’s just a gut feeling.”

After buying the ticket, he stepped outside to scratch it off.

“It absolutely took my breath away,” Hanks said. “I know my eyes were bugging out of my head like, ‘Wow, finally!’”

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“I’m retired now, so this is really gonna help me out a lot,” said Hanks of his prize money. “I need to buy a new vehicle. I can’t get parts for my old truck, so I’m gonna upgrade.”