IBX Stem Center holds first round of summer drone program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is changing the way students learn and how programs operate, especially during the summer months.

The IBX Stem Center is hosting a summer drone program using COVID-19 safety protocols.

The group is working with Greenville Police and their Activity League Program, and Greenville Parks and Recreation.

Students get to use drones to engage them in learning.

The 15 hour in-person program encourages students to think about their own career interests.

“We’ll talk about the history of aviation, the aerodynamic principle and then do some hands on demonstrations. Then a second group at the same time will be in the gymnasium learning how to operate the drones and learning why the drones do what they do,” says Al Powell, IBX Stem Center’s President.

Dakota Coburn will be attending Pitt Early College this upcoming year.

She says, “I want to pursue engineering. With the lessons I learn more about the principals I’m going to be applying to that career field which will help me a lot when I get there.”

Masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing are all incorporated in the program.

Leaders with the IBX Stem Center say they’re looking forward to continuing the program and expanding its reach to more students in the east.

Their next drone program will be next week with The Center for Science Technology and Leadership Development which serves students in Pitt, Edgecombe and Martin County.