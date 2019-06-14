ICYMI: Shark bite survivor Paige Winter, ‘Hero’ father speak 2 weeks after attack

Charlie Winter recounts the day it happened.

“About three seconds later after I turned my head, I heard Charlie and I turned around and they said shark Paige get her,” said Charlie.

When his daughter Paige was attacked.

Friday at Vidant Medical in Greenville, Paige’s medical team along with her dad provided an update on her treatment two weeks after the 17-year-old was bitten by what is believed to have been a bull shark.

Paige survived the June 2nd shark attack that happened at Atlantic Beach.

That left her needing medical attention on her hands and legs.

“When I was in that water, I was like praying like I’m 17 and I got so much to do and it’s true I got a lot to do,” said Paige. I think with this situation I can transform it into something that’s not like oh how tragic.”

Doctors tried to save her badly damaged left leg, but they had to amputate it above the knee

Her dad Charlie is crediting the medical team at Vidant for helping to save his daughter’s life

“There’s a very long chain of events that happened,” said Charlie. Um if one of those links to that chain got taken out Paige wouldn’t be here.”

Despite the long road of recovery for Paige, she still remains positive and upbeat.

“I want people to see that I’m alight and you know that I’ll still be able to do all the stuff they can do like be able to walk and write be able to do just like everything same old Paige,” said Paige.

