“I’m feeling overjoyed:” Chris Suggs reacts to taking oath as Kinston City Councilman

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a night he’s dreamt of, Chris Suggs is officially sworn in under oath as the newest member of Kinston’s City Council. It’s also a night for the history books. Suggs is now the youngest councilman in the state of North Carolina.

“As a young person, I’m excited about making history, but I’m also excited about bringing more young people into the room,” Chris Suggs, Kinston City Councilman. “It is so important that I am not the only one, that Kinston isn’t the only city. That young people fill our town halls, our legislative buildings, our capital buildings all across the state and country.”

Suggs took the seat of his mom, Kristal Suggs, who said Chris is the reason she ran for city council.

“Truth is I followed his lead,” Kristal said. “He was part of those young people that pushed me to be a greater me and a better me and questioned me and had me showing at council meetings before I decided to run the first time.”

Now, Suggs said it’s time to get to work.

“As soon as we get back in January I’m looking forward to us looking for and hiring a new City Manager for the City of Kinston,” he said. “Tonight we celebrate, but tomorrow we get to work. It’s so important that we hit the ground running. There are so many things, so many issues at stake and I’m just excited about the potential to do some great things for our community.”

Mayor Don Hardy, Councilman Robert Swinson IV, and Mayor Pro Tem Antonio Hardy also took the oath of office at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.