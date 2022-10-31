GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home.

Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta.

On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home.

“We are so excited to announce we are home,” Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth wrote in a Facebook post. “We had a quiet, special homecoming (one that Carnie’s brain could handle for now). Thank you all for helping pray us here. Thank you to Kathy and Al for getting us here safely! We know God’s not done healing him but we have faith the healing will continue here! Special love and thanks to ACC for pastor appreciation gifts to welcome us, too. Y’all are so good to us!”

The post includes a video of someone talking with Carnie in the car.

“Where are we going?” the person behind the camera said.

“We’re in South Carolina right now,” Carnie replied.

“Where are we going?” the other person repeated.

“We’re going home,” Carnie replied.

Melody Hedgepeth posted several other photos and videos from the journey home in the Carnie’s Community Facebook group, including a video of Carnie being wheeled into his house.

“Y’all got to let me stand now,” Carnie said upon entering the house.

“I’m so happy to be home,” Carnie said after being helped to his feet. “I’m so happy to be home.”



