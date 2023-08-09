WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — all players

A meeting was scheduled for Wednesday night by the Martin County Commissioners to discuss what could be next. Two business owners in Williamston spoke with WNCT about the impact the hospital void leaves in the community.

“When you start, it does mean a lot,” said Gary Manning, owner of Shaw’s Barbecue House. “I mean there’s a lot of relationships, family and friends that come in here and all of us have some type of tie to the hospital.”

Manning’s business is right across the street from where the hospital operated. He said for years, his restaurant maintained a strong relationship with the hospital and the people who worked there.

“They usually get a big order together and when I see their name on the caller ID, I would usually say this is Shaw’s Barbeque, Martin General’s biggest supporter,” Manning said with a smile. “We send so many people with high cholesterol.”

Manning said he hopes with the hospital not operating anymore it doesn’t affect the traffic coming and out of his business.

“We haven’t felt it as bad yet, but our heart goes out to all the employees,” Manning said. “The community is really starting to rally around. I mean we got to support them through this and hope that something can be resolved to get our hospital back.”

Down the street from Shaw’s, the Shamrock Restaurant will also lose some business now that the hospital has shut its doors.

“Once a month we always have the healthy circle that comes in and eats,” said Shamrock Restaurant Owner Rona Coltrain. “One Tuesday night a month they come in to eat so I think that’s gonna impact the doctors, the nurses that come to eat. They won’t come in to eat as much.

“It just depends on how many people there are. They might have 12, sometimes they might have 25 or 30 people coming in.”

Overall, both business owners said they hope something can be done about the hospital because not only do the employees need it, the community needs it as well.