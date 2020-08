GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Requests for absentee ballot forms across North Carolina have numbered in at 300,000 as of August 18th. For many people, this is the first time they’re voting by this process.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections have a few tips to help voters this election season. Additionally, an online absentee ballot request portal will be online by Sept. 1. This allows voters to fill out a request online for their ballot.