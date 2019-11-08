Improvements to close Craven County highway ramps for about 12 hours

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – As work continues to upgrade a Craven County highway to interstate standards, a few entrances and exit ramps will be closed for about 12 hours on November 11.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. November 11, the U.S. 70 East entrance and exit ramps at Clarks Road, as well as the U.S. 70 East exit ramp onto U.S. 17 will be closed.

Detours for each are as follows:



U.S. 70 East wanting to access Clarks Road: continue on U.S. 70 East for about two miles. Take Exit 411 (N.C. 43). Make a left at the end of the ramp to go over the bridge. Turn onto U.S. 70 West, travel about two miles until Exit 409 (Clarks Road).



Clarks Road wanting to access U.S. 70 East: take the ramp to get on U.S. 70 West. Travel about 2.5 miles to exit onto Tuscarora Rhems Road. At the top of the ramp, make a left, go over the bridge and make another left to get onto U.S. 70 East.



U.S. 70 East wanting to access U.S. 17: continue on U.S. 70 East for about one mile to Exit 411 (N.C. 43). Drivers will take a left at the top of the ramp, go over the bridge and make another left onto U.S. 70 West. Travel about one mile and take Exit 410A (U.S. 17 South).



Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute Monday.

NCDOT also urges drivers to use caution when driving near the construction.



The construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards.

Crews are widening shoulders, as well as milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.



