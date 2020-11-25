Improvements to Emerald Isle Bridge scheduled to resume

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The improvements and repairs to a Carteret County bridge will resume this weekend and are expected to last for several months.

N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will close one of two lanes of the bridge to Emerald Isle on Tuesday, December 1.

Contractors will use flaggers at the ends of the work zone to direct traffic.

Weekend closures can be expected between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., while weekday closures can be expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There will not be a lane closure between November 20-29 and then again December 18 through early January (a date has not yet been selected), due to expected higher traffic volumes for the holidays.

The lane closure will allow contractors to continue rehab work.

Drivers should expect a lane closure to last through March 2021.



Motorists should use caution while crews are working and allow themselves more time than normal to reach their destinations.