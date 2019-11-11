‘Improving our Heroes’: Program helping veterans live a better life

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) In honor of Veterans Day, a construction company is making a difference by making repairs.

The company created a program called ‘Improving our Heroes.’

It’s focused on helping veterans.

They’re raising money for the first recipient through a benefit event.

The Ski Home Improvements Company created this program to make improvements to the homes of wounded veterans or whatever needs they might have as a result of injuries from serving our country.

On Monday at the Doghouse Tavern in Ayden, they have announced their first recipient James Kladis.

He is a former Gulf War veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps.

James received a medical discharge due to many debilitating injuries from his active service duties.

Ski Home Improvements want to give back by making veterans’ lives a little bit easier and try to turn their home into a dream home.

“To be able to give back to the people that help serve that can’t help themselves or improve their homes that there are people out there to support them and that maybe they can know somebody that may need help as well,” said Chris Wysokowski, owner of Ski Home Improvements.

In September, James underwent major hip replacement surgery and is due to have the other replace as well.

With the money raised the improving our heroes’ program will help build a safer and more accessible deck into James home with railings.

WNCT spoke to James and he is honored to be the first recipient of the new project.

“To me, we police our own and if we don’t help each other out then we really have nobody else to rely on so when you have people like Chris and them that finally do step up to try and help us it really means a lot to us,” said James.

James has gone above and beyond giving back to his military family by volunteering thousands of service hours, hosting Memorial Day services, veterans day parades and helping homeless veterans get back on their feet.

For more information on sponsoring, donating and/ or nominating a Hero:

Please visit: Ski Home Improvements.