Improving the health of people using injection drugs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A local health department is explaining the impact of a program to improve the health of people using injection drugs.

The Beaufort County Health Department started their Syringe Exchange Program in the summer of 2019.

Facilitators say offering clean syringes fosters a harm reduction philosophy. Programs like this are also in Pitt and Hyde counties.

Here’s how it works, participants contact the health department to get free, unused injection equipment like needles.

This program is meant to decrease preventable diseases.

Often times, users share needles and reuse them which can easily spread infections like HIV and Hepatitis-C.

The Beaufort County Health Department reports a 14 percent positivity rate for Hepatitis-C due to needle misuse.

In North Carolina, there are over 100,000 people living with Hepatitis-C.

“So the Beaufort County Health Department decided to implement this because it helps prevent the spread of blood-borne pathogens such HIV and hepatitis C. We also empower individuals who wish to seek treatment,” said Taylor Davenport, Public Health Education Specialist, Beaufort County Health Department

A card is given to members of the program. It informs law enforcement about the state-certified syringe program and identifies the participant. The card isn’t a free pass though.

It just means they’re exempt from getting charged and prosecuted for the possession of injection supplies. It also allows them to have residual amounts of a controlled substance contained in the Syringe.

Organizers say people who take advantage of Syringe Exchange Programs are 5 times more likely to seek treatment and possibly enter rehab.

“My hope for this program is to just educate the community in general and try to reduce the stigma of people who inject drugs in order for them to feel like they can go and seek help,” said Davenport

Organizers are working to spread awareness of the program. They will have sites set up throughout the year in case you or someone you know needs help.

For more information call 252-940-5093