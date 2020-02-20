Inclement weather and one-stop sites in Pitt County closed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Board of Elections unanimously approved at an emergency meeting Thursday morning that One-Stop sites will close according to the inclement weather closing policy of the facility owner.

The sites closed are:

Agricultural Center – Pitt County

County Office Building, PATS Conference Room – Pitt County

Center at Alice F. Keene Park – Pitt County

ECU Student Center – East Carolina University

Winterville Fire Station, Community Room – Town of Winterville

Pitt County Board of Elections said, “We encourage all voters to closely monitor the news in regards to closings. The key closings to watch for Pitt County are Pitt County Government Offices, East Carolina University campus, and Town of Winterville Government Offices. Once the inclement weather event has passed we will resume the regular One-Stop schedule. Also, monitor the State Board of Elections webpage for One-Stop adjustments from every county via their webpage www.ncsbe.gov.”