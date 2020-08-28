Individual at Greene County Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

(WNCT) An individual at Greene County Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

It is unlikely that this person has spread COVID-19, officials said.

Officials are working closely with its partners at the Greene County Department of Public Health.

Contact tracing has been initiated by the Greene County Department of Public Health with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Those identified as a close contact have been notified directly and provided with further guidance.

Any relevant areas of the school will be cleaned and sanitized.