Individual at Jacksonville Commons Middle School tested positive for COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Schools has confirmed one COVID-19 case at Jacksonville Commons Middle School.

Anyone identified as a close contact was notified they needed to isolate at home, and they will be contacted by the Onslow County Health Department for follow-up and next steps.

OCS official says, “The principal and his staff have been fielding calls throughout the afternoon, and he is planning a call home this evening to let families know about the protocols described above for notifying close contacts.”