Industrial Park is in the works for the town of Aurora

AURORA (WNCT) Aurora Mayor Clif Williams says the town is in need of something to give it a jump start, and now plans are moving forward for an industrial park on the southeast side of town.

This industrial park has been in the works for about four years now.

There are a number of businesses connected with mining operations, but they don’t have any industrial land to put facilities on.

The industrial park will bring jobs and tax space for the town of Aurora.

The types of jobs that will be available are associated with metal working, welding, and mechanical repair.

Martyn Johnson is Director of Beaufort County Economic Development and he says the town is receiving 200,000 dollars from the Golden Leaf Foundation and 750,000 from the North Carolina Department of Commerce Industrial Development fund.

Right now the goal is to start the infrastructure construction in the spring of next year and then have it finished by the fall of 2020.

“I think this is probably the start of um a rebirth of the town, what we’re hoping is once we have this in place that then we’ll be able to start working on possibly some housing projects maybe some retail projects cause this will basically you know build the economic engine to get those other things going,” says Johnson.

Officials anticipate that this development project will not only have a positive impact on the town’s economy but Beaufort County as a whole.

