Infectious disease specialist to discuss coronavirus with ECU community

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on texture, partial graphic. (Associated Press)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Dr. Paul Cook, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, will give a pop-up lecture titled, “Coronavirus: Real threat or real hype?”

Cook will compare the current coronavirus (COVID-19) to other coronaviruses and influenza, as well as discuss preparing for a possible pandemic.

The event will take place at East Carolina University’s Main Campus Student Center, Room 249, 501 East 10th Street, March 2 at 2 p.m.

The talk is part of a series of pop-up lectures sponsored by ECU’s Phi Kappa Phi academic honors society, which works to promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.

The pop-up lectures are open to the public.