Injuries reported after Roanoke Rapids man uses truck to ram other vehicles

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old man faces charges after Roanoke Rapids police said a “verbal altercation” resulted in him using his truck to ram another at a bowling alley.

On Tuesday just after 10 p.m., police were called to Fairwood Lanes in response to a disturbance call.

Sgt. J. Spragins found several vehicles had been rammed by another vehicle. The suspect left the area before Spragins arrived.

Police said at least four vehicles were damaged when Robert Hester, Jr. 22, of Roanoke Rapids, used his truck to ram another vehicle with two people inside.

As Hester’s truck plowed into the second vehicle, other vehicles were pushed into one another.

Hester was arrested at his home by Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Hester was given a $10,000 bond and a court date of Dec. 4.

Police said the people inside the vehicle rammed by Hester suffered injuries and required medical treatment.