Inmate, 24, found unresponsive in jail, dies at hospital

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a North Carolina jail and died later at a hospital.

Staff at the Greensboro Detention Center found Anna Chris Dominguez unresponsive inside a holding cell about 5:15 a.m. Friday, local news outlets reported.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said detention staff and emergency medical workers took life-saving measures before Dominguez was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Greensboro police arrested Dominguez around 1 a.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with no insurance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and driving a motor vehicle with no registration.

The sheriff said because of her level of intoxication, she was ordered into custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV