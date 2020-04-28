Live Now
Inmate dies after attempted suicide in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, April 15 at approximately 7:20 p.m., an inmate at the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself with a bedsheet.

Officials said the inmate was located by a detention officer doing security checks and lifesaving measures were immediately performed by detention staff. 

The inmate and transported him to Onslow Memorial Hospital, he was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

On April 25, the inmate, 53-year-old James Michael Pellak of Richlands passed away from his injuries. 

At the time of the suicide attempt, Pellak was in a single cell awaiting transfer to general population.

This in an ongoing investigation.

