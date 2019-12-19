Inner Banks STEM Center Career Day teaches students about job opportunities

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique opportunity is preparing students for careers in the STEM field.

Today middle students traveled to Beaufort County Community College to meet stem professionals and learn about employment opportunities!

The Inner Banks STEM Center, is helping more than 300 hundred seventh grade students from different middle schools in Beaufort County learn about job opportunities in the STEM field.

The Youth STEM Career Day at Beaufort County Community College is an opportunity for students to see what kind of jobs are available to them once they finish their education.

Alvin Powell is the President of the Inner Banks STEM Center.

“We want to get them in the right mindset early so they see how education, despite what their economic situation might be it’s a way to a better quality of life,” says Powell.

The main goal is to help expose students to different career paths.

Powell explains, “our program was developed to expose the kids to science, technology, engineering, math, life skills, diet, fitness and good moral compasses skills so that they will be good citizens to be workforce development candidates for when they graduate from high school.”

The Inner Banks STEM Center encourages students to see the value in staying in Beaufort County.

“It’s really important to know the jobs that we have available here in our community and that we have a lot of opportunities for our students to be successful and to grow our own within our community,” says Emily Myers, the secondary curriculum director for Beaufort County Schools.

Hands on interactive activities with organizations like NASA, DSM, Nutrien, Tideland Electric and BCCC School of Nursing, let’s students get excited about what they’re learning in the classroom.

“I’m actually quite interested in what we’re learning and usually I would probably get bored about this stuff but I’m actually quite interested in it,” says Sierra Minor, a 7th grader from Bath Elementary School.

