Inspectors in Eastern North Carolina working to keep communities safe

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — As the nation continues to learn more about a building collapse in Surfside Florida, inspectors here in Eastern North Carolina are offering their advice for what people should look out for.

As we are now in hurricane season, now is important for developers and homeowners to know more about what to look for to keep their buildings safe.

“We try to maximize our time on the job site,” said David Stoudt, an Onslow Co. Commercial Inspector.

Inspections are some of the key aspects when it comes to new builds. Now, inspectors across the East, like Onslow County Commercial Inspector David Stoudt, are working to make sure people are aware of the work they do.

“We go through them to make sure that they meet the minimum building code standards and that everything is depicted that we’re going to need to be able to accomplish all the inspections,” said Stoudt.

Stoudt says the process for building can sometimes be a lengthy project. But that it is necessary to make sure the inspectors are in tight communication with everyone involved.

“As an example, like the new school we have here, it’s roughly 130,000 square feet. Since it’s started we have probably done 160-170 inspections,” said Stoudt. “When I walk through the building for those specific inspections, I always meet up with the superintendent who represents the general contractor.”

Onslow County also has a residential inspections department. They help to make sure citizens in the county are aware of what they need to look for in their own homes.

“You can walk around your home and look for cracks in the foundation because with all things when you pour concrete in the Earth and then you put weight on it, it settles over a period of years.”

Noting that although a home may have passed an inspection at one time, doesn’t mean that down the road issues won’t arise.

“It may be a matter of the fact that it was inspected, and it was good in this year, but year 10 things don’t work the same way,” said Stoudt.

Stoudt also notes that roof systems are usually the weakest link on a home so it is important to keep a close eye on them.