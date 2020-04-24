Installations implementing Corps’ suspension of Trusted Traveler Program

CAMP LEJEUNE AND MCAS NEW RIVER, N.C. (WNCT) In accordance with a directive from Headquarters Marine Corps, the Trusted Traveler Program will be suspended effective Saturday until further notice.

All personnel–drivers and passengers–will be required to present a DoD identification card or credential (DBIDS or visitor pass) to the sentry for validation when entering MCB Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Marine Corps made the decision to temporarily suspend the use of the Trusted Traveler Program which authorized DoD personnel to escort guests onto an installation without requiring them to have a visitor pass.

Authorized DoD personnel must now request installation access for their visitors either through email or at the installation’s Visitor Center.

For information on obtaining a visitor pass to MCB Camp Lejeune click here.

To obtain a visitor pass for MCAS New River Visitor Center, please stop by the visitor’s center or call 910-449-5513.

When the Visitor Centers are closed, proceed to the Camp Lejeune Holcomb Gate, where you will be directed to pull over and stay in your vehicle while officers collect your paperwork and process the visitor pass. Expect delays.

There is no change to the access policy for contractors and vendors accessing the installation.

Contractors and vendors should continue to use the Contractor Vetting Office to gain access.

