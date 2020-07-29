Insurance Commissioner Causey to present grants to fire departments, meet with agents during trip to Wilson County

(WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will visit Wilson County on Thursday, July 30, stopping by fire stations and having lunch with insurance agents.

Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, will present ceremonial matching grant checks during stops at three volunteer fire departments.

While at the fire stations, Commissioner Causey will listen to firefighters’ concerns and discuss the need to help volunteer recruitment and retention.

While meeting with insurance agents, Commissioner Causey will listen to agents’ concerns and discuss efforts to modernize the insurance industry in the state.