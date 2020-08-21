Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to visit fire stations, including Camp Lejeune station, during Onslow County trip

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s visit to Onslow County will take him to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, where he will visit a fire station on the military base on Monday, August 24.

Commissioner Causey will stop by an Onslow County insurance agency and visit two volunteer fire departments.

While on the military base, Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, will see the operations of the military fire station and talk with base firefighters about how they cooperate with other area fire departments to promote fire safety.

While visiting volunteer fire departments, Commissioner Causey will listen to firefighters’ concerns and present nine ceremonial matching grant checks, totaling more than $239,000, to the departments. To see which fire departments are receiving matching grants, please click here.

At the insurance agency, Commissioner Causey will discuss his efforts to make the department more consumer-friendly and listen to agents’ concerns.

Here is Commissioner Causey’s public schedule for the day:

10:00 a.m. — Camp Lejeune Fire Services Tour

Meet at Stone’s Bay Gate, 467 N.C. 210, Holly Ridge

1:00 p.m. — Onslow County Farm Bureau Insurance

3965 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville

1:45 p.m. — Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department

116 Rhodestown Fire Department Road, Richlands

2:30 p.m. — Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department

2957 Catherine Lake Road, Richlands