Insurance Commissioner to address homebuilders, meet with agents, first responders during trip to Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey plans a busy day meeting with homebuilders, seniors’ health volunteers, insurance agents, local officials, firefighters, and first responders during a trip to Craven County on Friday.

Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, will cap the day off by attending a fundraiser for the New Bern Firemen’s Museum at the Barbecue in Blue Jeans at the New Bern Convention Center.

During a “Lunch and Learn” session with the Craven County Home Builders Association, Commissioner Causey will discuss issues related to building codes and inspections in the state.

Commissioner Causey will have an opportunity to thank Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) volunteers during a stop at SHIIP’s coordinating site in New Bern.

SHIIP is a program, overseen by N.C. Department of Insurance, that helps seniors navigate the various Medicare programs and options.

In addition, Commissioner Causey plans a meet-and-greet event with area officials, where he’ll discuss efforts to encourage North Carolinians to purchase flood insurance and stop by the New Bern Fire Department, before returning to the convention center for the evening museum fundraiser.

Here is Commissioner Causey’s public schedule for the day:

11:00 a.m.

Craven County Home Builders Association (Lunch and Learn)

Naumann Community Room, Craven Community College Student Center

800 College Court, New Bern

1:30 p.m.

Craven County SHIIP Coordinating Site

205 S. Glenburnie Road, New Bern

2:15 p.m.

Meet and Greet with insurance agents, local officials and first responders

New Bern Convention Center (Berne Room)

203 S. Front St., New Bern

3:30 p.m.

New Bern Fire Department (Headquarters)

1401 Neuse Blvd., New Bern

6:00 p.m.

Barbecue and Blue Jeans Fundraiser for the New Bern Firemen’s Museum

New Bern Convention Center

203 S. Front St., New Bern