Insurance Commissioner to deliver grant checks to rural fire stations during Nash County visit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will present grant checks to rural volunteer fire departments and speak to insurance agents and county leaders during a visit to Nash County on Tuesday.

Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, will be visiting several fire departments during the daylong visit to Nash County.

Commissioner Causey will also present ceremonial grant checks to the Bailey Fire Department, Ferrells Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Stanhope Community Volunteer Fire Department, Momeyer Volunteer Fire-Rescue, Castalia Volunteer Fire Department, and Salem District Volunteer Fire Department.

The matching grants help fire departments pay for equipment like turnout gear and radios.

During the visit, Commissioner Causey will eat lunch with local insurance agents and elected officials and discuss his efforts to modernize the insurance industry in North Carolina and support firefighters, and improve the fire service across the state.