RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will present the Century Award to the J.W. Rook & Son insurance agency in Pitt County on Monday.

The Century Award is presented by the Department of Insurance to an insurance industry business that has remained in the same family for 100 years or more. J.W. Rook founded the agency in 1920 while he was mayor of Bethel and ran the agency until 1963, when his son, John Rook, took the helm. John Rook ran the business until he died in 1999. Since then, John Rook’s son-in-law, Kevin Adams, has held the company’s reins.

Causey will present the award at 4 p.m. Monday at the agency’s office at 122 W. Andrews St., in Bethel.