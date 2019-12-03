Insurance ratings to drop in Onslow County after change in fire district map

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents in Onslow County can expect to see their insurance ratings go down sometime next year.

The county is preparing to open a new fire station, Freedom Way near Swansboro on Highway 24.

The building once occupied by Swansboro Volunteer Fire Rescue, will answer to fire and high medical calls.

As a result, response time and homeowner’s insurance will decrease.

“By bringing this station on board and once we got through the approval processes, we’ll be able to bring these ISO ratings down to a class six,” said Norman Bryson, Onslow County Emergency Services Director.

Bryson presented the new Northeast Onslow Fire District map to Onslow County Board of Commissioners in November. Commissioners approved the resolution.

About 2,100 homes will be incorporated into the Northeast Onslow Fire District. The changes of the fire district map include the areas of Hubert, White Oak, and Northeast Onslow.

631 of those homes were in the Class 10 or 9E area according to Bryson. Homeowners in those areas were paying high insurance premiums.

“For those collectively we’re almost looking a little over $900,000 annually in saving homeowner’s insurance premiums,” said Bryson.

With the change, Bryson said homeowners will see a reduction of insurance premiums between 10% to 50%.

“Some area homes that are valued at $200,000 could be paying insurance premiums as much as $4,600 annually. They would go down about $2,300 – $2,400 annually,” said Bryson.

The Freedom Way Fire Station will be mainly volunteer based. The goal is to provide better emergency services to the community.

Bryson expects the rating to go into effect in about six months. He advises homeowners to check with their insurance companies around that time.