Interfaith Clergy to hold Faith and Racial Equality event Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Clergy members across the East are looking for ways to use their faith to help in the fight for racial equality.

They’re coming together Thursday in Pitt County to take a stand and make a plan for change. The event, called Faith and Racial Justice, engages faith leaders from all backgrounds. They will work together to create a plan to share with community leaders and lawmakers.

Organizers tell 9 On Your Side the purpose is to create opportunities for people of faith to engage in meaningful conversations about racism and its impact on our community. They also want to encourage interfaith collaboration, exchange resources, and create opportunities for public education and dialogue.

“If you go back through history, any of the civil rights leaders was either a pastor. Dr. King was one and others were out there we are the leaders. It’s the churches, it’s us. We are the church,” said Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles Sr., Interfaith Clergy Eastern North Carolina.

Dozens of faith leaders in Eastern North Carolina have already signed a pledge, vowing to use their positions to help combat racial injustice.

“We all are God’s children. In order to do right we must know what we’re doing and we need to be educated. It’s not about ego it’s about mission. That’s what we are about mission,” said Rev. Dr. Coles.

The Faith and Racial Justice event will be held outside of the Pitt County Court House starting at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25th. It’s open to the public. Attendees are required to wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing.