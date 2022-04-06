KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An international flight was forced to land at the Global TransPark in Kinston on Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan Hanks, Lenoir County Public Information Officer, said the flight originated in Antiqua, in the Caribbean, and was bound for New York. The flight landed safely and there were no injuries.

The flight was scheduled to take off later Wednesday and continue to its final destination. No further details were released on why the plane was forced to make the landing.

Lenoir County Emergency Services, the Kinston Fire Department and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, Hanks said in an email.