International Paper donates 10,000 corrugated boxes to FBCENC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) International Paper donated 10,000 IP corrugated boxes to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Boxes were delivered to the FBCENC headquarters and distribution center in Raleigh where they were packaged and distributed to five other distribution centers across the 34-county service area.

They will be picked up by nonprofit partners for their clients and families.

Each family typically receives one box filled with enough food for 20 meals, supporting 10,000 food insecure families or individuals in a crisis.

“Food insecurity is a critical problem in our local communities and the COVID-19 pandemic has added to an already existing issue,” said Adam Miklos, mill manager, New Bern, N.C., Mill. “We are happy to continue our collaboration with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina as they work to meet the increased need during this pandemic.”

International Paper has donated nearly one million boxes to assist organizations in fighting hunger during the pandemic.