International Paper Foundation awards grant to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, Inc., to help distribute food and disaster relief boxes to children and their families at the New Bern Branch.

This grant is just one example of International Paper’s commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. The company is committed to addressing critical community needs where our employees live and work.

Acting as a central food collection and distribution hub, the Food Bank is a critical bridge between food donors and local nonprofit agencies directly serving food insecure households.

As the largest and longest-serving hunger relief organization in North Carolina, the Food Bank has the resources to source millions of pounds of food each year.

This funding will support the Food Bank’s Nourishing Children Initiative throughout the New Bern service area that includes Carteret, Craven, Pamlico, Jones, and Onslow counties.

Current estimates show a 38 percent increase in need across the region, and this funding will focus on providing food for those 27,680 children experiencing food insecurity as well as their families.

Serving children will look different this year, but the Food Bank’s commitment to building solutions and empowering communities to ultimately end hunger will not. Continued support from International Paper will allow the Food Bank to be more creative and connected in their pursuit to reach those experiencing hunger in our communities